I-25 Closure at US 34 in Loveland, March 22

LOVELAND – I-25 widening and US Highway 34 bridge reconstruction continues as the Colorado Department of Transportation progress on the second section of the new US 34 bridge over I-25. After rescheduling multiple times due to weather, crews will pour the new concrete deck on the new portion of the US 34 bridge during nighttime hours on March 22.

When complete, the new US 34 bridge will add an additional through lane in each direction, reconfigure the on- and off-ramps, and improve pedestrian access. The project will also increase capacity on I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing aging bridges. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Full closures of I-25 under US 34 and US 34 over I-25 will take place from 9 p.m., March 22, until 5 a.m., March 23. I-25 traffic will be detoured up and over I-25 using Exit 257/ US 34. Westbound US 34 traffic will be detoured north on I-25 to Exit 259/ Crossroads Boulevard. Turn left on Crossroads Boulevard and then continue south on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34. Eastbound US 34 traffic will be detoured south on I-25 to Exit 255/ Colorado Highway 402. Turn left on CO 402 and continue north on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34.



STAY INFORMED:

More information about this project is available at:

The project web site: www.codot.gov/projects/ north-i-25/johnstown-to-fort- collins

collins Project information hotline: 720-593-1996

Email the project team: northi25expresslanes@gmail.com

