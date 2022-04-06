I-25 full night closure required for sign structure installation April 6

TIMNATH – Interstate 25 widening progresses as the Colorado Department of Transportation continues roadway reconstruction work in Northern Colorado. Crews will be installing new overhead sign structures over I-25 during the nighttime hours on April 6 and, if needed, April 7. This operation will require a full closure of northbound I-25 between Colorado Highway 392 and Harmony Road.

When complete, the project will also increase capacity on I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing aging bridges. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Full closure of northbound I-25 between CO 392 and Harmony Road from 9 p.m., April 6, until 5 a.m., April 7, and again if needed from 9 p.m., April 7, until 5 a.m., April 8. Northbound I-25 traffic will use Exit 262/ CO 392, turn right and continue east to County Road 17/Colorado Highway 257. Turn left and go north on CO 257 to Harmony Road. Turn left on Harmony Road and continue west to the northbound I-25 on-ramp.



Please visit www.codot.gov/projects/north- i-25, for the most current travel updates. The I-25 North Express Lanes Project: Berthoud to Johnstown section will increase highway capacity by adding an Express Lane in each direction, rebuild interchanges, replace aging bridges, straighten highway curves to improve safety, make major utility and drainage improvements, and add carpool and transit facilities. During construction on the I-25 North Express Lanes Project, motorists should expect speed reductions to 65 mph, minor lane shifts, temporary concrete barriers and median bridge work. Motorists should also expect delays during the scheduled work hours. Construction on the Berthoud to Johnstown segment is expected to be complete in early 2024.

PROJECT CONTACT INFORMATION

Project phone line – (720) 593-1996

Project email – Northi25ExpressLanes@gmail.com

Project web site – www.codot.gov/projects/north- i-25

