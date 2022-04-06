I-25 full night closure required for sign structure installation April 6

TIMNATH – Interstate 25 widening progresses as the Colorado Department of Transportation continues roadway reconstruction work in Northern Colorado. Crews will be installing new overhead sign structures over I-25 during the nighttime hours on April 6 and, if needed, April 7. This operation will require a full closure of northbound I-25 between Colorado Highway 392 and Harmony Road.
When complete, the project will also increase capacity on I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing aging bridges. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit.
TRAVEL IMPACTS:
Full closure of northbound I-25 between CO 392 and Harmony Road from 9 p.m., April 6, until 5 a.m., April 7, and again if needed from 9 p.m., April 7, until 5 a.m., April 8.
Northbound I-25 traffic will use Exit 262/ CO 392, turn right and continue east to County Road 17/Colorado Highway 257. Turn left and go north on CO 257 to Harmony Road. Turn left on Harmony Road and continue west to the northbound I-25 on-ramp.
PROJECT CONTACT INFORMATION
Project phone line – (720) 593-1996
Project email – Northi25ExpressLanes@gmail.com
Sign up for weekly project updates by logging onto the project web site and filling out the right-side form to “Subscribe to Project Updates.”
