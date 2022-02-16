Increased Emergency SNAP Benefits Continue in 2022

Extended benefits will be distributed early February, to be reviewed monthly

All Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive the maximum monthly amount of funds in February. SNAP serves more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals in Colorado each month, providing money to purchase food and safeguarding the well-being of low-income households.

Colorado has met the criteria needed to request this extra assistance and the federal government has approved emergency allotment, also known as max allotment, every month since March of 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional money for food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency Allotment brings all SNAP participating households up to the maximum amount of money for the food that they can receive for the size of their household as opposed to only their regularly (pre-pandemic) calculated amount for food.

“This additional monthly benefit is an important tool to help ensure low-income families have access to a healthy diet as we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic,” said Colorado SNAP manager Teri Chasten.

The emergency allotment money is scheduled to be distributed between February 6-11. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.

Coloradans who are experiencing hunger or are struggling to afford nutritious food and are not currently participating in SNAP can apply at any time at their local human services office, by calling Hunger Free Colorado’s Hunger Hotline at 855-855-4626 or 2-1-1, or online at the Colorado PEAK website at peak–coloradopeak.force.com.

The CDHS Food and Energy Assistance Division (FEAD) administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program exists to safeguard the health and well-being of low-income, financially eligible households by providing food assistance benefits redeemable for food items at authorized retailers. On average, more than $87 million in food benefits are issued statewide every month, assisting more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals.