Independence Day Closures Throughout Fort Collins

July 2, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO, News 0
Patriotic motorcyclists at the 2017 4th of July parade. Image courtesy of the collegian.com

By Steven Bonifazi

All city offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in order to honor Independence Day Saturday, July 4.

Some city facilities such as City Park Pool are already closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Transfort and recreation facilities that have reopened due to COVID-19 will remain open on Friday but will close services Saturday.

Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual. Library branches across the city will also remain open on Friday and will close Saturday.

However, the Gardens on Spring Creek will remain open both days. All city offices will resume modified hours due to COVID-19 on Monday, July 6.

For more information including a full list of closures due to COVID-19, visit https://www.fcgov.com/eps/coronavirus-cityclosures or for modified recreation hours visit: fcgov.com/recreation

