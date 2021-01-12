Input from Public Sought on Draft Housing Plan Strategies

The City of Fort Collins asks for public feedback on a draft set of prioritized strategies they released that will be included in the City’s upcoming Housing Strategic Plan.

The strategies consist of a set of actions the City can take to address many housing issues within Fort Collins. The Housing Strategic Plan will guide the City’s housing policy and produce a framework for investments within the housing system.

The current update will address the community’s entire housing spectrum as previous plans focused on designated affordable housing. The draft vision reflects that everyone has stable and healthy housing they can afford.

The Housing Strategic Plan has been informed and supported by public engagement, dialogue, and capacity-building through the Home2Health project. A full draft of the Housing Strategic Plan will be released on Wednesday, January 13, on the city’s website.

City staff will return to a Council work session on Tuesday, January 26, to review the Housing Strategic Plan’s privatization and implementation. City Council will be given the plan on Tuesday, February 16, to consider adoption.

For more information regarding updates on the Housing Strategic Plan and the Home2Health project, visit: ourcity.fcgov.com/Home2Health