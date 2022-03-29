Introducing: The Larimer Conservation District!

Last month, the Big Thompson and Fort Collins Conservation Districts (BTCD and FCCD) merged their boundaries to form a single conservation district in Larimer County. After more than a year of inquiry and examination with the Colorado State Conservation Board (CSCB), the consolidation of BTCD and FCCD went to vote in a special election on February 1, 2022. The majority voted in favor of merging BTCD and FCCD to form the Larimer Conservation District (LCD).

The staff of BTCD and FCCD have worked closely together to plan and implement much-needed forest restoration treatments in Larimer County since 2015. Now that they are officially under one roof, LCD is excited to bring an even high level of service and care to residents of Larimer County.

For more information, please visit larimercd.org and follow @LarimerCD on Facebook and Instagram.