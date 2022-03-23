Introducing the Poudre Food Partnership and Upcoming Events

The Poudre Food Partnership is a new project in Northern Colorado focused on strengthening our regional food system.

The Poudre Food Partnership was formed to complete the research and planning objectives of a two-year Regional Food Systems Partnership planning grant awarded to The Northern Colorado Foodshed Project, The Growing Project, The Family Center/La Familia, ReKaivery, Poudre Valley Community Farms, and Colorado State University Extension.

The objective of this partnership is to design and build a more equitable, vibrant, and resilient local food system in Northern Colorado. Over the next two years, they hope to bring together public, private, and nonprofit organizations, along with community members, producers, and resources, to collaborate and work together on this objective.

To kick off collaborations, check out this upcoming event:

Regional Convening – April 5, 4-8 pm, Powerhouse Energy Campus

On Tuesday, April 5, 4-8 pm, they are hosting a Regional Food Convening as part of the lead-up to the 2022 CO Food Systems Summit happening later this fall. These regional gatherings aim to raise awareness of and lift regional voices in the statewide food and agricultural visioning and policy processes. Please save the date for this exciting event! Formal invitation, registration information, and agenda to follow soon.

Please email info@poudrefoodpartnership.org with any questions. They look forward to collaborating with you to strengthen our food system!