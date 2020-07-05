Larimer County Develops Internet Speed Test and Connectivity Survey

Larimer County has created and implemented an internet speed test along with a connectivity survey that began Wednesday, July 1 and ends Saturday, August 15 to measure connection speeds in the county.

The connection speeds being measured are those of businesses and residents throughout the county. The test and survey will help contribute to the information on internet service projects already completed as well as those underways. This will help direct resources to address gaps in connectivity within the county.

Connection to the internet including activities like uploading and downloading information slower in rural unserved areas within Larimer County as opposed to in the cities. The reasoning for this is the availability of internet service which ultimately has replaced technology that is now outdated.

Nevertheless, all Larimer County residents are encouraged to take part in the test regardless of where they reside. Broadband connectivity in Larimer County is a component of the 2019 – 2023 Larimer County Strategic Plan Goal One, Objective Three which plans to ameliorate broadband connectivity in rural areas of the County.

For more information on rural broadband in Larimer County, visit: EverywhereIsSomewhere.org or to participate in the speed test, visit: http://speedtest.larimer.org