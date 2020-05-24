Larimer County Sheriff Announces 2020 County Sheriffs of Colorado Scholarship Recipient

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith is pleased to announce that Dylan Malone is this year’s recipient of the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) scholarship award for Larimer County.

CSOC, Colorado’s state sheriffs’ association, offered a total of 30 awards of $500 each this year to deserving high school and college students in Colorado to fund higher-level educational expenses for the 2020-2021 academic year.

A citizens’ committee selected the winner for each county. Committees made their selections based upon criteria established by CSOC, including leadership, merit, character, involvement, purpose, and need. Applicants were required to be full-time, legal Colorado residents who planned to attend a Colorado university, college, or trade school.

CSOC established the scholarship program in 1978. Since then, this effort has continued as a meaningful expression of the sheriffs’ confidence in and respect for education and training. Monies for the program are derived, in part, from the CSOC honorary membership fund, which consists of contributions from individual citizens and businesses each year.

If you are interested in providing continued support for this excellent program, please contact the County Sheriffs of Colorado at 720-344-2763 or visit our website: www.coloradosheriffs.org.