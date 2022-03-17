Library to Host Loveland Police Department Listening Session

The Loveland Police Department is hosting a listening session to learn more from community members about the kind of police department they want to see in Loveland and what actions can be taken to make this happen.

The discussion with be held in a small group format with a report completed at the end for community viewing. The session will be held in person at the Loveland Public Library in the Gertrude Scott Meeting Room from 5:30-7 pm on Wednesday, March 30.

Attendees can sign up to participate by filling out an online form. Participants who need help signing up for the event can visit the Library technology center for assistance.