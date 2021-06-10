Loveland City Council Returns to In-Person Meetings

After more than a year of remote and hybrid city council meetings, the Loveland City Council has reconvened for in-person meetings beginning June 1 in City Council Chambers, 500. E 3rd St.

The public has the following options to participate in City Council meetings. The first option is to watch and join all council meetings and study sessions in person. Chairs are available for the public. You can watch through the City of Loveland Comcast Channels 16 and 880 (high-definition television). You can also view the live stream through the City’s website www.loveland.viebit.com.

You can also choose to call in on a phone or computer for public comment; members of the public who wish to speak during general public comment or on any regular agenda item can call (669) 900-6833 after 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. The meeting ID, passcode, and additional instructions are located on each City Council meeting agenda. Instructions for June 1 can be found on City Council website. Members calling into the meeting are reminded to mute their television or live stream during their public comment.

Public comments can be emailed; Beginning June 4, written public comment submissions are accepted through a web-based form on the City Council website, https://www.lovgov.org/city-government/city-council.

On May 18, City Council approved a motion to return for in-person meetings while maintaining the phone-in and email public comment processes established for remote participation. Council meetings have been conducted in a remote manner since March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Loveland follows guidance from the State of Colorado and Larimer County on pandemic-related public health orders. For indoor and outdoor City facilities, masks are generally not required to be worn by employees or members of the public, excluding any public transit, childcare services, or in the municipal courtroom. Those who are more comfortable remaining masked for medical or personal reasons are encouraged to do so. State officials still recommend that unvaccinated individuals age eleven (11) and older continue to mask when in public spaces.

More information on City Council, including meetings, participation, and councilors can be found at https://www.lovgov.org/city-government/city-council.