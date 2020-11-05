Loveland Downtown Plan Earns Statewide Honor

Loveland planners and preservationists have been recognized by the Colorado chapter of the American Planning Association for their combined efforts to maintain downtown’s historic character amidst new development.

The recognition comes for the Downtown Design Standards document, which was produced as a summary of downtown planning standards within the 2018 Unified Development Code. The document earned one of six statewide Merit Awards from the organization at their annual Colorado Planning Conference this year, which was conducted remotely.

Loveland’s downtown planning document was the top choice in entries for the category of best small-budget planning projects. The City’s Development Services Department planning staff, the Loveland Historic Preservation Commission, and the Downtown Development Authority all worked together to make this happen.

The Downtown Design Standards were written to ensure new development taking place within the downtown district is compatible with the character and scale of buildings already in place. Design of the new buildings, additions, and remodels must take into account the unique character that historic buildings provide through their exterior appearance according to the plan.

The City Council-approved Unified Development Code was a broad and comprehensive overhaul of Loveland’s zoning and development standards that apply citywide and is from which the Downtown Design Standards were derived.

“This document illustrates the importance of respecting the charm and personality that so many of our historical buildings in the downtown area provide us,” said Jim Cox, Loveland architect and member of the Historic Preservation Commission. “Many of these older buildings are distinct and, as such, contribute to creating a unique ‘sense of place’ for downtown Loveland,” Jim said.

For more information regarding the Downtown Design Standards document, visit: www.cityofloveland.org/services/development-services/downtown-design-standards