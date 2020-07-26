Loveland Habitat for Humanity Makes Positive Impact for Affordable Housing

The Loveland Habitat for Humanity Restore had made substantial progress through their Cars for Homes Program to provide affordable housing to those in need.

The Cars for Homes Program managed by Habitat for Humanity International began at the Loveland Habitat in 2017. This past year the Loveland Habitat was ranked third in that nation for having the most Cars for home donations among intermediate-sized Habitats. Additionally, they are the only Habitat for Humanity within the state that ranks in the top 25 of all Habitat for Humanities nationwide.

The program takes donations including cars, trucks, RVs, boats and other vehicles to aid in raising funds to build homes. Furthermore, vehicles that are donated are sold on behalf of the Habitat to licensed dealers or transported to salvage yards to be sold in pieces and recycled. The program is ecofriendly, beneficial, and simple to do.

“Donating a car to Habitat for Humanity was simple and powerful,” said Mark Waite who donated his vehicle through the Cars for Homes program to benefit Loveland Habitat for Humanity. “There was no muss, no fuss, and the donation helps Habitat as they work to build affordable housing,” said Mark.

For more information regarding the Loveland Habitat for Humanity ReStore or to donate your vehicle, visit: www.lovelandhabitat.org/donate-your-car/ or call 877 277-4344