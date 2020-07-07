Loveland Leisure Pool to Reopen

The Chilson Recreation Center is reopening it’s leisure pool in Loveland Wednesday, July 8 to provide recreation for the community.

Guests who are interested in using the leisure pool are required to schedule appointments online in advance so that they can enjoy the pool while following safety guidelines in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, appointments began availability on Monday, July 6, and are open to being made up to 3 days in advance.

Those who use the leisure pool can either pay a daily fee or utilize their Chilson pass.

Available activities taking place at the leisure pool are as follows:

Water Walking – available Monday through Saturday for 30-minute time slots

River Walking Class – available Monday and Thursday from 8:15-9:15 am beginning Monday, July 13 – limited spots available

Open Swim – available Monday through Friday after 10 am with 90-minute time slots up to three hours for 12 families of four in the household (if more than 4 family members, please reserve two time slots, similar to shallow lap pool appointments)

For more information regarding scheduling an appointment to use the leisure pool, visit: cityofloveland.org/webtrac or call the front desk at (970) 962 – 2386.