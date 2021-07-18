Main Street Kicks Off 2021 Farmers Market Season in Downtown Laramie

Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) will kick off this year’s Laramie Farmers Market season this Friday, June 25th in Downtown Laramie. The downtown market is hosted Fridays until September 24th (except July 9) from 3 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot north of Depot Park on south 1st St., featuring fresh produce, handmade goods, seasonal cocktails, and live music.

“I am extremely excited to take over as the Farmers Market Manager this year,” Kayla Matlock, the new market manager, said. “I am most looking forward to seeing the community come together for this wonderful event that promotes and highlights local non-profits, makers, businesses, and artists. I thoroughly enjoy watching our community enjoy the Laramie summer by attending the market and I cannot wait to purchase local produce and baked goods!”

This year’s market season will feature over 60 vendors and organizations offering prepared food, fresh produce, artisan goods, activities and more; host weekly local musicians; as well as offer SNAP benefits, a nutrition assistance program provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP funds will receive a one-hundred percent match up to $20 thanks to our generous local sponsors; NU2U, Big Hollow Food Coop, UniWyo Federal Credit Union, Plenty Unlimited Inc., and Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

More details about local sponsors, participating vendors and Laramie Main Street Alliance are available at laramiemainstreet.org/farmersmarket or by contacting LMSA’s Communication Coordinator, Jennifer Power at marketing@laramiemainstreet.org or Farmers Market Director, Kayla Matlock at farmersmarket@laramiemainstreet.org.