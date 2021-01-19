Majority of Linden Street Renovation Project Postponed

The City of Fort Collins is postponing the bulk of the Linden Street Renovation Project due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the business community.

The City will still move forward with constructing planned improvements at the intersections of Linden and Jefferson streets in addition to Linden and Walnut streets early next month. There will be temporary closures for vehicles at the Linden and Walnut intersection.

The planned improvements will not affect outdoor dining areas in place on Linden Street, and pedestrian access to local businesses will be maintained throughout the course of the project. The project is expected to be completed by Spring this year.

The City intends to finish the entire Linden Street Renovation Project but has decided to hold off on the remainder of the project until economic conditions improve since the entire project’s construction will disrupt traffic flow on Linden and require outdoor dining areas to be temporarily moved. This decision comes from business owners’ collaboration, the Downtown Development Authority, internal City departments, Economic Health, and City leadership.

The City is hoping to do as much as it can to support local businesses and the local economy as the pandemic continues. The work scheduled for early this year will move the overall project forward and result in fewer impacts and closures to these intersections once the remainder of the construction takes place.

The Linden Street Renovation project was scheduled to start in April of last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

For more information regarding the Linden Street project, visit: fcgov.com/lindenstreet