Missing Person – Christine Cummings

Christine Cummings of Fort Collins has been missing since Tuesday, December 29.

A relative of Christine’s contacted Fort Collins Police on Friday, January 1 as they had not heard from her in several days. Cummings was last known to be at her Fort Collins residence on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, officers tried to contact her at home, but neither she nor her vehicle was there. Family members believe she may have gone hiking and are concerned for her safety.

Christine’s friend Holly Roberts has stated that she has contacted authorities on Wednesday, December 30 including Officer Hanslick and Officer Stine and that she was informed this morning, Monday, January 4 that the disappearance is now being handled by Detective Chenoweth. Christine is 32 years old, nearly 5’6, weighs roughly 120 lbs, has blue and green eyes and has brown hair.

For more information regarding Christine’s whereabouts, including reporting any information on her, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/police/ or call 970-221-6540