Montava Files Development Application with the City of Fort Collins

Montava has provided Fort Collins with its first official development application, which is referred to as “Phase G” and contains housing and an irrigation pond. Phase G includes approximately 200 housing units, including townhomes, duplexes, and single-family homes. The irrigation pond is planned as part of the non-potable irrigation delivery system for development. The pond will be located adjacent to the planned City of Fort Collins community park, a future elementary school site, and other planned Montava development areas. It is sized and envisioned to serve all three of these entities if the City and PSD choose to participate.

Application documents will be available soon at the Development Proposals Under Review website at fc.gov.

These projects will be subject to the Basic Development Review (BDR) process. The decision-maker for the BDR process is leadership of the City’s Community Development and Neighborhood Services department.

Public comments can be submitted to devreviewcomments@fcgov.com and will be fully considered in the final decision.

More information about the development review process is available at https://www.fcgov.com/developmentreview/process.