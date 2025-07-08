Multiple Fatal Crashes Over Holiday Weekend Prompt Urgent Safety Reminder for Northern Colorado Drivers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT and Colorado State Patrol stress vigilance after deadly incidents across the state

Northern Colorado — A tragic string of crashes across Colorado over the Fourth of July weekend is prompting renewed calls for driver safety from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Among the fatal incidents were a pedestrian struck on Highway 50, a motorist hit while changing a tire on I-25, a fiery semi-truck crash on I-70, and a bicyclist killed near Parshall on U.S. Highway 40.

Local law enforcement agencies in Northern Colorado are echoing the call, reminding drivers that safety must be the top priority — especially during high-travel times.

“This holiday weekend, Colorado roads became the scene of preventable tragedies,” said Sally Chaffee, CDOT’s acting executive director. “We witnessed multiple fatalities statewide, including two cowardly hit-and-run crashes at opposite ends of the state. We are imploring every passenger to speak up when you see dangerous driving. Your intervention can mean the difference between life and death.”

CDOT is emphasizing key safety measures: obey Colorado’s updated Move Over law, never drive impaired, stay off the phone, avoid distractions, and wear a seatbelt. A newly implemented law now prohibits holding a phone while driving. Additionally, the Move Over law now mandates slowing down or moving over for any vehicle with flashing hazard lights.

“Holiday weekends bring congested roadways, unfamiliar travel patterns, and recreational activities that include impairing substances,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “No one thing caused these fatal crashes, but there is one clear solution—take the privilege of driving seriously.”

So far in 2025, there have been 278 traffic-related deaths statewide — an improvement from this time last year, when Colorado had seen 307 fatalities.

For Northern Colorado residents traveling along I-25, I-70, Highway 34, or smaller highways like U.S. 287 and Highway 85, officials urge extra caution, especially in construction zones and rural areas.

For more safety resources and updates, visit codot.gov.

Source – Colorado Department of Transportation





















