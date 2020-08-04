Natural Algae Bloom Closes Cherry Creek State Park Swim Area

Cherry Creek State Park has closed its swim area again in Aurora due to increased levels of blue-green algae growth.

The bloom in natural algae at the park could be harmful to dogs and humans as a result of warmer temperatures, stagnant water and nutrient loading from fertilized lawns. The swim area at the park closed once already this summer on Saturday, July 10 due to an algae bloom.

The swim area shall remain closed until tests show that conditions are acceptable enough to re-open. There has been detections of blue-green algae in other areas of the park where caution signs are placed. Additionally, the Dog-Off-Leash Area stream has been tested and has shown no visible signs of algae.

Recommendations from The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) when at the park are as follows:

Keep kids out

No pets in the water

Do not drink water

Avoid contact with algae

For more information regarding conditions at Cherry Creek State Park, visit: https://state.us10.list-manage.com/track/click?u=5144ed31c5f2ba642e0393361&id=b0eecb6a71&e=5576d9a9bf