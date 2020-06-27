New Deputy Director of Department of Public Health and Environment Appointed

Former CEO and Fire Chief for the Mountain View Fire Protection District Mark Lawley has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment.

Mark was decided on by the Weld County Board of Commissioners. Mark holds a master’s degree in public administration and leadership and will be responsible for managing the departments’ daily operations.

“We are confident in Mark’s experience and leadership,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “Lawley’s experience with the county is lengthy and will serve him well in this new position,” he said.

Mark had been serving as the interim deputy director over the course of the past month and has served on the Northern Colorado Medical Center Board and the Weld County Planning Commission.

Now, Mark will focus on providing a smooth transition for employees working on the emergency response as well as including tasks like reastraunt inspections.

“As everyone looks at what the next few months will bring with regard to duties and staff, Mark will help ensure that while staff working with the Emergency Operations Center continue to have the resources to respond proactively to the health emergency, the rest of the health department staff will be prepared to handle regular business duties in the department,” said Mike.

For more information on the Department of Public Health and Environment, visit https://www.weldgov.com/departments/health_and_environment.