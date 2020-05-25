North Forty News Honors and Remembers Those Serving on the Northern Colorado COVID Front Lines

At this unprecedented time in our nation’s history

(at least in our lifetimes), North Forty News

recognizes and honors the many people

who are continually on the front lines

working in essential services serving

the needs of us all.

We salute those working in medical services,

public transit, pharmacies, hardware stores, supermarkets,

post offices, food service, and transportation.

We salute those who work to

keep those places clean and sanitized.

Because of those people, the rest of us

benefit from a more significant measure of safety.

During a pandemic, front line workers are out there

every day — doing their jobs — so that we can continue to benefit

from essential services while staying “safer at home.”

Thank you for your service.

May you all be safe. May you all be well.

We salute you all!

