Northern Colorado Crews Support California Wildfire Efforts

As devastating wildfires continue to sweep across Southern California, firefighters from Northern Colorado have joined the frontlines to aid in the massive response effort. Crews from the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Phantom Canyon squad are working tirelessly to protect lives and property in one of the most challenging fire seasons California has faced.

The Poudre Fire Authority deployed three team members and a Type 6 engine last week, joining a Strike Team tasked with battling the relentless flames. Operating on a grueling schedule of 24-hour shifts followed by 24 hours of rest, the PFA crew is expected to remain in California for up to two weeks, depending on the needs of the response.

In addition, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Phantom Canyon squad has sent its wildland team to assist alongside thousands of other firefighters. “As our wildland crew helps protect life and property on the West Coast, we continue thinking of the families and communities that have been deeply impacted by these wildfires,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re grateful that our squad has the support, resources, and expertise to lend a hand during difficult times.”

These Northern Colorado crews bring specialized training and resources that are vital to containing the fires and supporting communities affected by the devastation. Their efforts underscore the importance of collaboration and mutual aid during large-scale emergencies.

To read more about the Poudre Fire Authority’s deployment, visit North Forty News.

Stay tuned for updates as our local heroes continue their critical work in California.