Notice Error for SNAP Benefits Addressed

Over 17,000 households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits may have received a notice that they received zero benefits for the month of August in Colorado due to an error.

Benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) were given out to approximately 276,588 households statewide in August. Furthermore, all households were eligible for and did receive the maximum allotment or emergency allotment benefit as a result of a federal waiver the state received regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, August 3rd a total of 17,381 SNAP beneficiaries were notified in error that they were allotted zero benefits for the month. Additionally, separate notices were also sent that indicated households were receiving the maximum allotment allowed.

The two notices may have confused many and the Colorado Department of Human Services has apologized for any inconvenience this has caused the people they serve. Also, SNAP beneficiaries are encouraged to check their balances online or by calling the EBT customer service lines.

For more information regarding SNAP benefits or to verify a SNAP balance, visit: www.ebtEDGE.com or call EBT customer service at 1-888-328-2656 or 1-800-659-2656