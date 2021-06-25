Nursing Homes to Receive COVID-19 Relief Funds 

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing has announced that it will issue $16 million in enhanced payments to Medicaid nursing home providers to support industry stabilization given the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will be directed to support continued infection prevention efforts and rising costs of direct care staffing.

“We are very appreciative of this important funding,” said Kim Bimestefer, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing. “Our nursing home partners and their staff are on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle – implementing procedures to protect Coloradoans in their care, testing for COVID-19 to mitigate spread, and vaccinating members to ensure their well-being going forward.”

“Nursing homes have been at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19, protecting our most vulnerable family members from this deadly disease with care, grace and compassion,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “Given the financial stress that has been put on Colorado’s nursing homes, I’m proud that we are delivering these increased payments to help stabilize and support the organizations that do so much for seniors and families across the state.”

The Department will issue the payments this month while pursuing federal authority.

“In addition to the incredible human toll that COVID-19 has taken in Colorado, the pandemic has also had a profoundly negative financial impact on long-term care providers,” said Doug Farmer, President and CEO of the Colorado Health Care Association. “A combination of significant cost increases and drops in occupancy is threatening the future of the long-term care sector and access to needed services for Coloradoans. These additional funds will undoubtedly help to keep these care centers afloat in the immediate future. We very much appreciate the support and partnership of the State of Colorado in recognizing our providers’ struggles and making these funds available.”

Additional information for providers about the funding will be posted on colorado.gov/hcpf/long-term- services-and-supports-covid- 19-response as it is available.

The Department administers Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid program), Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+), and other programs for Coloradans who qualify. For more information about the Department, please visit Colorado.gov/hcpf.