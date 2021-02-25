Openings for Larimer County Boards and Commissions Now Open

The Larimer County Boards and Commissions have openings on several boards currently and are encouraging those interested in applying to become involved in their county.

Larimer County Boards and Commissions serve a vital role in making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on many important matters. The application deadline for the vacancies on several boards is Sunday, April 18.

New board members will start their term on Thursday, July 1. Those without access to the internet can request an application form from the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office in person at 200 West Oak Street or by phone at 970-498-7149.

Boards and Commissions that currently have openings are as follows:

Board of Adjustment

Board of Appeals

Board of Health

Citizen Review Panel

Community Corrections Advisory Board

Environmental & Science Advisory Board

Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee

Extension Advisory Committee

Juvenile Community Review Board

Land Stewardship Advisory Board

LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee

Larimer County Interagency Oversight Group

Office on Aging Advisory Council

Open Lands Advisory Board

Parks Advisory Board

Planning Commission

Rural Land Use Board

Weld/Larimer Revolving Loan Fund

Workforce Development Board

For more information regarding openings on Larimer County and Boards and Commissions, including where to apply, visit: www.larimer.org/boards or receive notifications of boards and commissions openings www.larimer.org/subscriptions.cfm.