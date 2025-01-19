Operation King Friday: Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Shuts Down Major Drug Trafficking Network

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has dismantled a significant drug trafficking operation responsible for distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and fentanyl across Northern Colorado and Wyoming. Dubbed “Operation King Friday,” this investigation led to eight arrests, the seizure of substantial amounts of narcotics, firearms, and cash, and the disruption of a multinational supply chain linked to Mexico.

A Coordinated Effort to Protect Northern Colorado

The investigation began in April 2024 when NCDTF received intelligence about a Johnstown-based drug trafficking organization led by Curtis Rogers. Over the next several months, detectives uncovered Rogers’ connections to a multinational drug cartel, solidifying his role as a key supplier in the region.

Search warrants executed in late 2024 at multiple Colorado locations resulted in the seizure of:

1,636 grams (3.6 pounds) of methamphetamine

537.6 grams (approximately 5,300 pills) of fentanyl

$13,741 in U.S. currency

13 firearms, some of which were traded for drugs

Arrests and Charges

The operation culminated in the arrest of eight suspects:

Curtis Rogers (Johnstown) : Facing multiple charges of distributing controlled substances, Rogers remains in custody with a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.

: Facing multiple charges of distributing controlled substances, Rogers remains in custody with a $1,000,000 cash-only bond. Dana Gross (Loveland) : Charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, her bond was reduced from $250,000 to $2,500.

: Charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, her bond was reduced from $250,000 to $2,500. Luther Lee (Fort Collins) : Charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

: Charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Additional suspects from Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and Brush face charges ranging from fentanyl distribution to conspiracy involving methamphetamine and heroin.

The suspects were booked into the Larimer County Jail, and bonds were set by the court. Full details of the charges and bond conditions are available on the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office website.

The Impact of Drug Trafficking on Communities

“Drug trafficking organizations have a profound impact on our local communities,” said NCDTF Commander Lt. Mark Hertz. “These lethal and highly addictive narcotics ruin lives, destroy families, and cause lasting harm. Every pill we get off our streets can mean the difference between life and death.”

Ongoing Investigations and Local Collaboration

This investigation relied on collaboration among multiple agencies, including Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Police Department, Greeley Police Department, and federal partners such as the DEA. The NCDTF continues its efforts to identify and prosecute individuals involved in drug-related crime throughout Larimer County.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in Northern Colorado is encouraged to contact the NCDTF at 970-416-2560 or visit nocodtf.com. Tips can remain anonymous.

Resources for Those Struggling with Substance Use

The NCDTF emphasizes the importance of community support for those affected by substance use. Local resources include:

For more news impacting Northern Colorado, visit North Forty News. Stay informed and help make our community a safer place for everyone.