Over $100K Awarded for Music-Related Activities and Organizations

Private family foundation the Bohemian Foundation announced that it has awarded $105,000 to 12 local organizations Monday, July 6 in Fort Collins to help strengthen the community through music.

The financial awards come through Muse which is a competitive grant program offered by the Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs. Additionally, Muse supplies grants to organizations that engage with popular contemporary music as a primary focus.

The Bohemian Foundations creates awards up to $20,000 through Muse for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve Larimer and Weld Counties. Organizations that request funding is required to align with at least one of the foundation’s Music Program goals.

Those goals include providing youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music, to aid musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop and increase performances of live contemporary music.

The full list of Spring 2020 Muse Recipients and their projects are as follows:

Organization Project 105.5 The Colorado Sound General Support Biz Girls Inc. dba Girls in the Spotlight Girls Jam Easterseals Colorado Music Therapy Program Fort Collins Musicians Association General Support Foundation Music School Online Music Programs Kid Pan Alley Songwriting Residencies KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins General Support Rocky Ridge Music Center Peak Jazz Sister Winds Co. Sister Winds Festival Sustain Music & Nature General Support Su Teatro War of the Flowers – Tercera Parte Youth On Record Northern Colorado Summer Music Program

For more information regarding the Bohemian Foundation, visit: BohemianFoundation.org