Pandemic-EBT Food Benefits Given to Colorado Families with School-Aged Students

The Colorado Department of Human Services has begun providing Coloradans with children enrolled in school food benefits through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program Wednesday, July 22 to support the state’s families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program comes as a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) and the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) and aims to reimburse families for the free and reduced-price meals that students did not receive while schools were closed in March, April and May due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Furthermore, more than 360,000 children statewide are eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.

“We know many Colorado families are struggling to pay bills and feed their children, and this is one way we can help provide access to nutritious food and meet the needs of Coloradans during this difficult time,” said CDHS Food and Energy Assistance Director Karla Maraccini.

Families who are determined eligible consist of those with children in preschool and pre-K through grade twelve enrolled in public, private and charter schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Additionally, students enrolled in online schools and special needs students ages 18 through 22 are also eligible.

Instances in which some families may need to apply for P-EBT benefits are as follows:

If families do not automatically receive P-EBT funds on their current EBT card or if they did not get SNAP for all three months (March, April and May), they may qualify for more P-EBT benefits and should apply.

Eligible students who were not receiving food assistance in March, April and May will need to apply for the P-EBT benefit.

If families can’t find or don’t have their EBT cards, they will need to apply and then request a new card at PEBT2020@state.co.us . In this email, they will need to include the applicant’s name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, State Issued ID Number, and P-EBT application reference number.

Applicants are required to provide their student’s State Issued ID number or SASID in order to apply. P-EBT projects over $110 million of federal money will be brought into the state’s economy through food retailers.

“When used in conjunction with grab-and-go meals, these P-EBT benefits will be a great tool in ensuring Colorado’s children receive healthy meals,” said Karla.

For more information regarding the Colorado P-EBT, visit: www.colorado.gov/cdhs/p-ebt