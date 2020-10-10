Paving Work to close Drake Road Eastbound from Lemay to Timberline Next Week

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department is scheduled to complete the final phase of the asphalt paving project on Drake Road Monday, October 12.

Drake Road will be closed in the eastbound direction between Lemay Avenue and Timberline Road due to construction. The work is expected to take nearly five days to complete with weather permitting.

However, westbound Drake Road will stay open with access maintained for residents and businesses. The work will be completed as part of the Street Maintenance Program and is the last phase of the larger paving project taking place on Drake Road this year.

Typical working hours on the paving work are Monday through Friday from 7 am through 6 pm, but work may occur outside these times or on the weekend to speed progress on the project. Commuters are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid the construction zones.

Work crews are aware of social distancing requirement sand have made efforts to ensure they are maintaining a safe distance and following proper hygiene, not allowing sick employees to work.

For more information regarding the Street Maintenance Program, visit: fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.