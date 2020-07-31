Peak Kia North Donates Over 100 Face Shields to Mountain View Elementary

Peak Kia North has donated over 100 face shields to Mountain View Elementary in Windsor to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation comes as part of Kia Motor’s Accelerate The Good program which includes nation-wide and local level initiatives implemented in response to the pandemic. Additionally, All of Kia’s 757 nationwide retailers are making similar donations to hospitals or medical facilities of their choosing. The total number of face shields donated nationwide is over 75,000.

“Kia has really stepped up in this time of need and we are honored to do our part and by helping Mountain View Elementary in the fight against COVID-19 by providing badly needed face shields to educators here in Windsor,” said Jeffrey Taylor, Owner of Peak Kia North.

The Accelerate The Good program initially began with Kia donating $1 million to a multitude of non-profit partners including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Family Promise who all deal with helping homeless youth across the nation. The donation was made to aid homeless youth across the nation in receiving much-needed shelter and care needed during the pandemic. Furthermore, over 300,000 face shields have been donated to hospitals and medical facilities in metropolitan areas dealing with the pandemic the most including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York City.

“We are grateful for the hard work and dedication these educators exhibit every day to support our community,” said Jeffrey.

For more information regarding Peak Kia North, visit: www.peakkianorth.com