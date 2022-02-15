Phase 2 of Linden Street Project Begins

The second and final phase of the Linden Street Renovation project in Fort Collins began construction on Monday, February 7, resulting in modified access to Linden Street over the next few months.

This phase of the project builds on work completed last year and will involve the entirety of Linden Street from building front to building front. During construction, Linden Street will be closed to vehicles. Businesses on Linden Street will be open, and pedestrian access will be available to all businesses.

Patrons can park on nearby streets or in the Firehouse Alley Parking Structure, located a short walk down Old Firehouse Alley from Linden Street. Rates at all three of the City’s parking structures are free for the first hour and then $1 for each subsequent hour.

“We want to make sure everyone who wants to come to Linden Street is able to do so during this project,” said Dillon Willett, the project manager. “Although we realize this will be disruptive for the next few months, the finished product is going to be something the community will be proud of.”

When complete, the Linden Street Renovation project will transform Linden Street into a “convertible street,” which is a roadway that can be closed to vehicular and bicycle traffic and transformed into a pedestrian gathering space during special events. The renovations also include new aesthetic features and landscaping.

The project is expected to be complete by June, weather permitting. For more information about the Linden Street project, visit fcgov.com/lindenstreet.