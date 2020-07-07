Poudre River Libraries to Reopen for Grab-and-Go Service

By Steven Bonifazi

The Poudre River Libraries will reopen Monday, July 13 to allow Grab-and-Go browsing and checkout for the community.

The libraries have been closed for nearly four months since the outbreak of COVID-19. The reopening for grab-and-go comes as the next step in the Poudre River Libraries plan involving limited capacity and services.

The libraries will function on modified hours with a curbside pickup service continuing at specific times throughout the days. The Poudre River Libraries staff has been prepping spaces and designing a number of ways to provide safe service while following state and local health department guidelines.

Furthermore, these guidelines include requiring face masks, observing physical distancing, limiting the number of people in the building at any given time, abiding by time limits, and other health and safety protocols. Those who visit the libraries will be able to clearly observe the changes to the spaces and services provided.

Visitors to the libraries will be able to take part in the following Grab-and-Go Services:

Check out books, DVDs, Gadgets & Things, and other materials

Pick up and check out holds

Search the online catalog

Get a library card

Get assistance from staff

Return books outside

Use our Curbside Pickup Service during curbside hours

Use our Printing Request & Pickup Service (available at all 3 libraries)

Use the restrooms

For more information regarding where and how to access the library’s 24/7 digital collection, visit: https://www.poudrelibraries.org/download/