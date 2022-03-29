Poudre Valley REA Hosts Virtual Annual Meeting

View online at 9 am on Saturday, April 2 at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting

Attendees eligible for door prizes and one of two grand prizes

Drawing for $1,000 Luck-of-the-Draw continuing education scholarship

Prize form, schedule, information, and live video all available online

Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) will host its 83rd Annual Meeting online on Saturday, April 2, at 9 am. All PVREA members and community partners are invited to attend virtually to stay informed and engaged in their cooperative. View the Annual Meeting online at 9 am on Saturday, April 2, at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.

The theme of the PVREA Annual Meeting celebrates the people behind the power. Co-op employees share their first-hand experience in living out their purpose by describing the part they play in providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy solutions for homes and businesses across Northern Colorado.

This year, PVREA has more grand prizes available to win for the members who attend the online meeting. A home electrification kit includes an electric mower, snow blower, hedge trimmer, and leaf blower. A second grand prize includes an electric bicycle. Multiple door prizes are also available, including an electric chainsaw, bill credits, and more.

To enter to win prizes, members need to fill out the form available online immediately prior to the meeting. Members will not receive an election ballot this year. Three open seats and three candidates resulted in an uncontested election. Virtual Annual Meeting – 9 am Saturday, April 2.

All information, entry forms and the 2022 Annual Meeting video will be available online at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.

8:30 am – Online prize entry forms are available to members.

9 am – The Virtual Annual Meeting starts.

10:30 am – Online prize form closes for entries.

All prize and scholarship winners will be contacted during the week after the meeting.

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving efficient energy solutions to 50,000 homes and businesses across Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties in Northern Colorado. More information is available at pvrea.coop.