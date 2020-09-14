President and CEO of Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Retirement

David May, President & CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has announced his retirement at the end of 2020.

David was hired by the Fort Collins Area Chamber in April of 2003 as part of a nationwide search conducted by the Board of Directors. Additionally, his retirement will conclude a 40-year career working for chambers of commerce locally and nationally.

“The 17 ½ years in Northern Colorado have been the highlight of my career,” said David. “I’m proud of our business community for its support and leadership in helping make this an area we’re all proud to live in,” David said.

David helped lead the effort to widen North I-25 and also chaired the regional group the Fix North I-25 Business Alliance. Furthermore, over $900 million has been committed to improvements on the interstate north of Longmont over the course of the last five years.

“A lot of people and organizations deserve credit for getting the work started on North I-25,” said David. “This effort has been a showcase of strong leaders in Weld and Larimer counties and great regional cooperation,” David said.

David’s career began in 1980 as the Director of Membership and Public Relations for the Independence Chamber of Commerce in suburban Kansas City prior to being the President when he was 27 years old. He went on to become the President & CEO of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce in Florida in 1991.

David later became the Vice President of Chamber Relations for the United States Chamber in Washington, DC in 2000. With David’s tenure as CEO concluding at the end of this year, he has committed to continuing to represent the Chamber on initiatives until a new leadership team settles.

“We have engaged the services of Waverly Partners to consult on the search process,” said Nick Haws, Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors. “When the details are finalized, we’ll post them on the Chamber website and share them through social media,” Nick said.

For more information regarding the Chamber, call (970) 482-3746 or visit: www.FortCollinsChamber.com