Professional Authors and Writers Donate to Little Free Libraries Statewide

Professional and local authors and writers of the Colorado Authors League (CAL) donated copies of their books into global non-profit Little Free Library locations statewide Sunday, July 26 through Sunday, August 2 as part of Book Bomb week.

“Our CAL members are excited to take part in Book Bomb week and we thank the Little Free Library organization for their partnership and support,” said CAL co-president and award-winning Colorado author Lisa Reinicke. “CAL encourages readers of all ages to visit a Little Free Library today and enjoy a new summer read from the Colorado Authors League,” Lisa said.

One local author participating in the CAL Book Bomb week is Gary Raham. Gary donated copies of two of his science fiction books at two Little Free Libraries located in Wellington.

“This is such a great idea and an easy way to give back to my local community,” said Gary. “I hope fellow readers in my home community will enjoy a romp in the deep future and the deep past with my two science fiction titles,” Gary said.

The titles of Raham’s books are A Once-Dead Genius in the Kennel of Master Morticue Ambergrand (a 2019 CAL Award finalist) and A Singular Prophecy. The need for the Little Free Libraries is greater than ever as many public libraries remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen usage at Little Free Libraries accelerate significantly during the pandemic, with a heightened number of visits by all ages,” said Greig Metzger, Executive Director of Little Free Library. “That means in many cases that there are more books going out than returning so we really appreciate the Colorado Authors League’s support to “Book Bomb” local Little Free Libraries with additional titles,” Greig said.

For more information regarding Little Free Library or to find a nearby location, visit: littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap