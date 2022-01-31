Property Tax Statements and Postcards in Mail

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey recently said that property tax statements and postcards have been printed and mailed. Be sure to watch your mail for the delivery of your 2021 payable in 2022 property tax statement during the last two weeks of January.

169,853 tax notices have been mailed, including 160,917 real property, 2,857 personal property, 5,661 mobile homes, and 131 state-assessed tax notices. In addition, over 2,500 tax statement notice reminders will be sent to individuals via email who have signed up for electronic notices. Josey said payment of these taxes will produce over $680.6 million for taxing authorities throughout Larimer County, about $36 million more from the 2020 payable in 2021 collection process.

Nearly 99,853 of the notices are traditional full-page statements that include payment coupons and an envelope. Those remaining are postcard statements, reducing paper and costs for all taxpayers. Postcard statements will be sent to most property owners whose taxes have previously been paid through an escrow account by a mortgage company, as well as properties that are tax exempt. If you have an escrow account with your mortgage company for property taxes and have questions regarding payment, please contact them for further information.

As you review your property tax statement, know that while you pay your taxes to the Treasurer’s Office, the Treasurer distributes the funds to the various taxing authorities associated with an individual property. Where you live in the county determines which taxing authorities serve you. If you’d like to review your statement before receiving it in the mail, you may do so at larimer.org/treasurer/taxinfo/statementinfo.

Taxpayers have the option of paying the full amount of taxes in a single payment due no later than May 2, 2022, or in two equal installments. The first installment must be paid no later than February 28, 2022, and the second installment must be paid no later than June 15. Taxpayers using the half payment option are reminded to file their second-half payment coupon in a convenient place for June remittance, as a second-half notice will not be mailed.

Property taxes can be paid online by credit card, debit card, or electronic check. Electronic checks are free of charge, convenient, and secure. You may also pay over the phone by calling (800) 305-8755. The convenience fees charged for credit and debit cards are explained at larimer.org/treasurer.

Payments can be mailed to Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522. If you prefer to pay in person, you can use our 24-hour secure drop box located on the southwest corner of the Larimer County Courthouse offices at 200 West Oak St. Fort Collins, CO 80521, or in our office located on the second floor between the hours of 8 am and 4:30 pm. To ensure proper credit, please reference your schedule number on your check.

Taxpayers who have business personal property taxes are reminded to call if they would like to set up a payment plan at 970-498-7029.

If you have not received your tax statement by January 31 or if you have any other questions or concerns, please call the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office at (970) 498-7020, email at lctreasurer@larimer.org, or use the chat feature through the website at larimer.org/treasurer.