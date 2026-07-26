Record Heat Continues as Northern Colorado Faces Hottest Day of the Year

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Heat Advisory remains in effect with temperatures reaching 101–106 degrees across the Front Range and eastern Colorado.

After Denver shattered a decades-old temperature record Saturday, Northern Colorado is enduring what forecasters say will be the hottest day of the year.

Community Message

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday for much of eastern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Greeley, Denver, Sterling, and Limon. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 101 to 106 degrees, creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending time outdoors.

Saturday’s official high of 101 degrees in Denver broke the previous July 25 record of 99 degrees, which had stood since 1931 and was tied again in 1963. Sunday’s forecast could bring temperatures close to or above that mark across parts of the Front Range, extending an intense stretch of summer heat.

“Hottest day of the year,” the National Weather Service said in its Sunday morning update, urging residents to “take it easy and stay well by seeking shade, avoiding strenuous activities, staying hydrated, and checking on those without air conditioning, including pets and livestock.”

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Meteorologists warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat significantly increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly for older adults, young children, outdoor workers, and individuals with underlying health conditions. Officials also stress that livestock and pets are vulnerable and need access to fresh water and shade throughout the day.

The advisory recommends limiting outdoor activities during the afternoon and early evening, wearing lightweight clothing, and drinking water before feeling thirsty. Anyone who begins experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness should move to a cooler location immediately and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

While isolated thunderstorms may develop later in the day, forecasters say they will provide only limited, localized relief from the dangerous heat.

The combination of record-breaking temperatures, dry conditions, and increased electricity demand makes this one of the most significant heat events Northern Colorado has experienced this summer.

Heat Safety Reminders

Drink water frequently throughout the day.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings or shaded areas whenever possible.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest hours.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on elderly neighbors, family members, and anyone without air conditioning.

Provide plenty of water and shade for pets and livestock.

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Seek immediate medical attention if someone shows signs of heat stroke or serious heat illness.

Source: National Weather Service Boulder

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