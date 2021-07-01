Rist Canyon Fire Department 2021 Mountain Festival

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD) has announced the Rist Canyon Mountain Festival will be from 10-4, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. “We want to invite everyone to our annual fundraiser featuring activities for the entire family,” said RCVFD Chief Jeff Elsner. “We are proud to provide the event in our beautiful outdoor mountain setting, especially this year celebrating the strength of our firefighters, first responders, community, and all Americans on this 20th anniversary of 9/11.” The RCVFD Mountain Festival annually is held the first Saturday after Labor Day at 11830 Rist Canyon Road, west of Bellvue.

This year’s celebration features book sale and silent auction tents, free ice cream, bake sale, plant sale, craft vendors, live entertainment, food trucks, educational booths and demonstrations, and a kid’s area with activities. There also will be a commemorative presentation in memory of those who perished at the World Trade in 2001. Admission, parking, and a complimentary tractor-pulled hayride shuttle to and from the parking lot are free.

The more than 100-square-mile RCVFD service area, in addition to the mutual-aid additional 50 square mile area, has been especially hard-hit recently presenting many unprecedented challenges. Last year’s severe drought conditions caused numerous lightning-sparked fires. The Cameron Peak Fire decimated thousands of acres burning many residences in its path. In mid-March the area was deluged with snow; some areas receiving more than four feet within a 48-hour period. Sharp upsurges in road traffic increased the number of related emergency responses. Visitors and residents also now must constantly be vigilant for potential flooding and erosion dangers particularly in the burn areas. Through all of this, the approximately 35 volunteer firefighters have been resolute in their efforts to provide emergency response to life and property from natural disasters, medical emergencies, accidents, and rescue situations.

As the 2021 summer season approaches, it is important for visitors and residents to be Fire Wise and keep an eye on the skies for potential dangers. Stay informed and know the rules of the high country as making time in the area safe and enjoyable is a paramount priority. Tips and information are available at www.rcvfd.org.

“The RCVFD community has faced many extraordinary challenges since we last were able to gather at the 2019 Mountain Festival,” said Chief Elsner. “We look forward to everyone celebrating with us at the 2021 RCVFD Mountain Festival! Your support of our dedicated volunteer firefighters is sincerely appreciated.”

For additional information including how to participate as a vendor (profit or non-profit participant), food truck, volunteer, or sponsor, please contact the Festival Coordinator, H.J. Siegel at HJ@computer.org.