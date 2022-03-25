Road Closure for Mulberry Street Infrastructure Improvements

Beginning Monday, March 21, the contractor for Utilities, Connell Resources, will begin infrastructure improvements in Mulberry Street. This $2.5M capital project will replace failing sewer lines in the Mulberry Street right of way and S. Bryan Avenue, and in neighborhoods west of Sheldon Lake.

A full road closure will be in effect at Mulberry Street from Shields Street to Taft Hill Road, but access to businesses and local traffic, as well as pedestrian access, will be maintained. Construction is anticipated to be completed by August.

The project will begin with the installation of the new 8-inch PVC sewer line in Mulberry Street, using an open-cut method of excavation and trench boxes for safety due to the depth of the work. No service disruptions to homeowners and businesses are expected.

To minimize future traffic disruptions, the City Streets Department will take advantage of the road closures and repave Mulberry Street from City Park Avenue west to Taft Hill Road. Sidewalk and gutter repair and maintenance will occur along the route prior to the milling and overlay. Utilities and Streets project teams will work together to coordinate all phases of the work and minimize traffic impacts as much as possible.

The existing pipe is over 100 years old and has required extensive maintenance over the years. It has affected residents along Mulberry and the PFA fire station. The existing clay tile sanitary sewer mains are undersized, have an inadequate slope, numerous areas of settlement (bellies), offset joints, broken pipes, and heavy root intrusions. In addition, a portion of the existing system lies in the back yards of several houses along West Mulberry Street and is very difficult to access and provide frequently needed maintenance. The result is a poorly functioning sewer system, with inadequate flows, sewage backups, and high maintenance requirements.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/mulberry-sewer.