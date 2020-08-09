Roadway Improvement Project to Begin Monday, August 17

Roadwork for the Larimer County Road 5 Traffic Flow Improvement project will begin Monday, August 17 near Highway 392 TO improve traffic flow along Larimer County Road 5 in areas that have frequent traffic congestion.

The project aims to increase road capacity to two lanes in both directions, construct two multi-lane roundabouts at intersections with high traffic and add new bike lanes. Additionally, the Town of Windsor plans to install water and sewer piping that will serve its residents.

The project is weather permitting and will cause long-term road closure as it is expected to be completed before Thursday, November 26. Furthermore, Larimer County Road 5 (LCR 5) will be closed between Larimer County Road 32E (LCR 32E) and Highway 392 with detours for alternative routes posted throughout.

One of the two roundabouts will be located at Oakmont Drive and LCR 5 and the other will be at the intersection of LCR 5 and LCR 32E. The roundabout will costs less to maintain compared to an average stoplight and have shorter wait times for commuters.

For more information regarding the project, visit: windsorgov.com/roadwayimprovements