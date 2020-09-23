Roughly $2.4 Million Awarded in Grants to Address Domestic Violence in Colorado

United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women awarded four separate grants Friday, September 11 statewide to address domestic violence issues.

The four separate grants come to a total of $2,390,925.

“This money will help women who are badly in need of housing and related domestic violence-related services at a critical time in their lives,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “It will also provide critical resources to law enforcement so that they can continue to focus on domestic violence cases and ensure that abusers are caught and prosecuted fully,” Jason said.

Grants awarded are as follows:

The City of Colorado Springs and its non-governmental partner, TESSA (Trust, Education, Safety, Support, Action), will receive $998,760 to support two civilian investigators in the Colorado Springs Police Department, provide overtime funding for law enforcement agencies investigating intimate partner violence cases; support one prosecutor in the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office; and two hospital-based confidential advocates.

Red Wind Consulting, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, will receive $500,000 as part of the OVW’s Transitional Housing Assistance Program. Red Wind provides consulting services to domestic violence service providers within the Native American community, including housing and supportive services to move survivors of domestic violence to permanent housing. Red Wind will collaborate with its partner, the Denver Indian Center, to provide holistic supportive services, and Red Wind will fund scattered-site residences for 21 survivors and their families through private landlord housing units.

Advocates of Lake County, in Leadville, Colorado, along with 13 partners, will receive $487,637 to develop a Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Response Team and implement a prevention campaign in Lake County, Colorado. This includes support for a full-time Violence Prevention Coordinator who will provide victim advocacy services and coordinate the activities of the response team.

Project Hope of Gunnison Valley and the City of Gunnison Police Department will receive $404,528 to increase advocacy services and raise awareness of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Gunnison and Hinsdale Counties. Grant funds will be used to support a 24/7 crisis line, among other services.

“I applaud these entities for their commitment to domestic violence issues,” said Jason.

For more information regarding the grants, visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-co/pr/nearly-24-million-awarded-address-domestic-violence-colorado