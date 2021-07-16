Senior and Veteran Property Exemption Funded

The Colorado Senior Property Tax Exemption and Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption are again available to those Larimer County property owners who qualify for these programs.

The deadline to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is July 1, 2021. The deadline to apply for the Colorado Senior Property Tax Exemption is July 15, 2021, and applications for both programs must be postmarked by those dates. Larimer County administers and accepts the Senior Exemption but does not approve them. The Veteran Exemption must be submitted to the Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs — instructions are here — https://www.larimer.org/assessor/exemptions and not the Larimer County Assessor’s Office.

Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck said the Colorado Legislature has again funded the two programs. For those who qualify for the exemptions, 50% of the first $200,000 in actual value — $100,000 — of the primary residence is exempted from property tax. These two exemptions were funded for 2021 and are payable for 2022 from the State of Colorado.

Once an exemption is filed and approved by the Larimer County Assessor, it remains in effect unless a disqualifying event occurs. Typical recipients can save $600 and possibly more, with over 18,000 seniors and almost 300 disabled veterans receiving this tax credit in Larimer County. The Senior Exemption is also known as the Homestead Exemption, approved by Colorado voters in 2000.