Senior Care Community Releases ‘C.A.R.E. Report’

Senior Care Community Grace Pointe published the first issue of its C.A.R.E. Report Monday, July 27 to showcase efforts put forth to care for residents.

The report uses data and information covering topics from specialty care situations and health to safety precautions as well as information regarding the senior care industry overall. Additionally, the report was created with the goal of educating others.

“We are a family-like group of special individuals who are passionate about people, and the practice of taking care of people,” said Jennifer Peterson, Director of Marketing at Grace Pointe.

The C.A.R.E. Report follows a set of relevant guiding principles which are as follows:

C – Care

A- Assess

R – Report

E – Empower

Grace Pointe publishes a report each quarter with data and information falling under each principle section. These reports will discuss topics, insight, and examples of each part of the C.A.R.E. acronym mentioned above.

This first-ever report covers topics the senior care industry currently faces during the COVID-19 pandemic while providing perspective from area partners and sharing insider information from team members. Additionally, Grace Pointe believes that reporting of senior care and the sharing of information on its impact on issues involving resident care is of the utmost essentiality.

“Being in the senior care industry is inspiring for us, and we want to extend every bit of that to others through sound information and insights from our team, our residents, their loved ones, and our partners who make this all possible,” said Jennifer.

For more information regarding Grace Pointe including where to download and explore the first edition of the C.A.R.E. Report, visit: www.gracepointegreeley.com/care-report