Stipend Available for Eligible Military Funeral Honors Ceremonies in Colorado

Colorado Senate Bill 21-015 authorizes the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to pay a stipend of up to $75, subject to available appropriations, to a veteran’s service organization for each time the organization performs a basic military funeral honors ceremony or other funeral-related services for an honorably discharged veteran.

The program officially launched January 15, 2022, and is now accepting stipend requests from Congressionally-chartered veterans service organizations and their auxiliaries. VSO military funeral honors stipend request forms may be accessed at vets.colorado.gov, or requested via email at honorguardstipend@dmva.state.co.us, or telephone call to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado at (970) 263-8986.

To complete the request form, a VSO must determine that the deceased veteran was discharged honorably or under honorable conditions by way of the veteran’s DD-214 or equivalent discharge from the U.S. Armed Forces. VSO military honors stipend requests must be submitted within 15 days of the performed honors. Instructions are available at the above website.

Rendering military funeral honors is a way to show our gratitude to those who have faithfully defended our nation in times of war and peace.