Summer Youth Employment Nights

Two virtual youth employment events to be held in early March could help Larimer County youth decide their summer job plans.

Summer Employment Nights are two virtual events hosted by Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development CareerRise to connect teens, ages 14-18 business information and job opportunities.

Youth will hear from a local employment panel about how to search for jobs and job opportunities. They’ll also learn about paid internships, summer job opportunities, and more. Youth who are 18-25 years old will also be able to apply for positions with the Larimer County Conservation Corps.

Summer Employment Nights are scheduled for:

Loveland: 5:30 pm – 7 pm, March 1. Current panelists are the City of Loveland, Culver’s, JAX Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch, and MetroLux 14. Fort Collins: 5:30 pm – March 9. Current panelists are Chick-Fil-A, Chipper’s Lanes, the City of Fort Collins, and the Holiday Drive-In.

Register for these events at Summer Employment Nights 2022. Questions? Need more information? Contact the Larimer County Economic Development & Workforce Center CareerRise team at 970-498-6608, or by email at careerrise@larimer.org.