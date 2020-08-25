Temporary Emergency Shelter Site for Homeless Identified

The City of Fort Collins Rescue Mission has identified a site on Blue Spruce Drive for a new temporary overnight shelter for those dealing with homelessness.

The shelter would be operating from September through April of next year. Additionally, an emergency ordinance will be given to City Council Tuesday, September 1 to fill a gap in. the critical system and aid the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming winter months.

“We have been looking for potential temporary shelter locations since Northside Aztlan Community Center re-opened as a childcare and recreation facility,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry.

The Fort Collins Rescue Mission (FCRM) will manage space leased from the Food Bank for Larimer County to provide a safe area to rest for over 100 individuals. Physical distancing requirements have led to reduced capacity for shelter creating a need for more space.

“This will provide a safe place for those who need it most during this health crisis and also as we approach colder weather this fall and winter,” Darin said.

For more information regarding the newly identified site, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/news/?id=7834