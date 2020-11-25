Thanksgiving Closures for the City of Fort Collins

All City offices in Fort Collins will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, to honor the holiday.

The Gardens on Spring Creek, all recreation facilities, all libraries, and the Museum of Discovery will be closed on Thursday, November 26. Golf courses, however, will be open from 9 am to 10:30 am, walking only.

Transfort services will not be available as all Transfort offices will be closed. Transfort will offer COVID-19 level service.

The Gardens on Spring Creek, golf courses, and libraries will keep regular COVID-19 hours on Friday, November 27. All recreation facilities other than EPIC, open from 10 am to 2 pm, and the Museum of Discovery will remain closed.

Additional holiday hours are as follows:

FAC will be closed all day on Wednesday, November 25

All other recreation facilities will close at 5 pm on Wednesday, November 25.

Libraries will also close at 3 pm on Wednesday, November 25.

Essential services from fire and police to utilities will continue as usual both Friday and Saturday.

For more information regarding COVID-19 resources, visit https://www.fcgov.com/eps/coronavirus or for business resources, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/business/