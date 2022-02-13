The Climate Smart Larimer County Initiative (CSLC) Keeps on Going!

Since kicking off the CSLC outreach phase in mid-November, the County has heard from about 600 county residents and businesses owners. Thanks to the many comments received, they now have a better idea on ‘where the community stands on climate change.’ For a summary of the responses received, check out larimer.org/climate-smart.

Call to Action!

The County is now moving into the next engagement series, ‘understanding how the community wants to address climate change.’ At this stage, they are inviting county residents and workers like you to participate in a series of community workshops (register at survey.alchemer.com) to suggest climate-friendly solutions that can help you, your family, and/or businesses.

The workshops will be all online (via Zoom), take place over four days (February 8-9 and 15-16) at three different times each day (4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 pm), and include two sessions in English and one in Spanish for each of the topics mentioned below. Those interested in contributing to each topic can sign up (here) for as many workshops as desire or wait until February 8 for the release of a questionnaire that will mimic all questions asked in the workshops.

Workshops Topics

OUR HOMES & ECONOMY: Most of us spend more time at home and work than at any other place. Finding climate-friendly ways to improve how we run our homes and economy can reduce our household/business expenses and impact on the environment while improving comfort and efficiency.

HOW WE MOVE: We all move around to work, learn, shop, recreate, and worship. Businesses that provide us with goods and services also move people and products around. Finding climate-friendly ways to improve how we move people and goods can affect the costs, accessibility, impact, and quality of our transportation options.

NATURE & LAND: Nature and land provide many benefits to communities, such as open spaces, natural resources, agriculture, and access to housing, services, and opportunities. Finding climate-friendly ways to improve how we use and care for nature and the land can affect access to services and food as well as the availability and quality of natural resources.

OUR WELLBEING: Regardless of whether we are at home, at work, or out and about, we want to be sure that our health and safety are protected and improved. Finding climate-friendly ways to improve our wellbeing can result in better air and water quality, water availability, as well as better preparation for and response to natural disasters.

We know that finding ways to improve each of these areas is important to all, for this reason, everyone is encouraged to register for the workshops.

To learn more about this effort and/or to get involved, please visit larimer.org/climate-smart.