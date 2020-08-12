The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living Opens

The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living has opened in Greeley to meet the growing need for senior living and care in Northern Colorado.

The Lodge provides 92 independent living, assisted living and memory care rental apartments and studios with a variety of floor plans for adults 55 and older. The community saw residents beginning to move into the community in July.

“We’re excited to open this new community to seniors and their families,” said Executive Director Crystal Goodman, who has more than two decades of working with seniors in Northern Colorado.

Senior care management company WellAge Senior Living currently manages the 70,000 square-foot community that is the Lodge at Greeley. Rents range from $2,100 to $6,500 per month depending on what floor plan is picked.

Pet-friendly and located near restaurants, major grocery stores, banks and even UCHealth Greeley Hospital, the Lodge will employ nearly 50 individuals. Additionally, some amenities of the Lodge include but are not limited to two dining venues led by an onsite chef, housekeeping, wellness programs, fitness center and even a salon.

“Our goal is to be a resource for seniors in Weld County and provide a quality living, wellness and health services that will help seniors to live well and age well,” said Crystal.

For more information regarding The Lodge at Greeley, visit: https://thelodgeatgreeley.com or call 970-939-5700